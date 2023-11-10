Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,782. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,592. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have commented on LNTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

