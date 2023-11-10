Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,743,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,771,000 after purchasing an additional 70,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 39.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,098,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,314,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 33,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

