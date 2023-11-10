Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 122,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 903,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

