Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $168.53. 304,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

