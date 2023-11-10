Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $67.99. 239,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

