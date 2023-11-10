Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,435 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 1.08% of Xencor worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Xencor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $23,316,000.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

