Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 187.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 294.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 117.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.