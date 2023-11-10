XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $16.25. XPeng shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 2,877,150 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

XPeng Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis boosted its position in XPeng by 355.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

