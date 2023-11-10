Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. 108,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 129,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YGR

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Yangarra Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 17,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.