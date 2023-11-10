Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

