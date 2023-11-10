Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of ASB opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

