Zacks Research Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

AEM stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.