Zacks Research Comments on CACI International Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

CACI International Stock Up 0.9 %

CACI stock opened at $325.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.02.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.