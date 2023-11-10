Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,355,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.04%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

