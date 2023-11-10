Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 415,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 765,745 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $10.20.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

