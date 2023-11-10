Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $35.19 on Friday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,177 shares of company stock worth $3,701,431 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 314,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

