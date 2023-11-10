Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

