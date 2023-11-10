Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,725,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

