Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.11 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.