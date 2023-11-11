15,290 Shares in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Purchased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 611,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $873.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.73. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

