1,810 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $792.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

