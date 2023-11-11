2,312 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 15,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

