2,412 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

