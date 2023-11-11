2,659 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.