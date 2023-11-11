2,675 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

