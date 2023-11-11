2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Mccullough purchased 45,700 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,365.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of 2U by 7.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,560,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of 2U by 38.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

