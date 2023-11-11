3,179 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $394.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $232,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

