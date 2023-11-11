3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 34,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. 2,395,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

