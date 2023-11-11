3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,954,109 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of 3M worth $266,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,617. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.