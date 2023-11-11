3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.