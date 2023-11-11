40,309 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.39. 58,368,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,021,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.61. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

