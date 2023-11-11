414,990 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,379,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,456,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,832,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.32 on Friday, reaching $378.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,368,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,021,272. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

