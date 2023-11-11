4,274 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,274 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

