4,700 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 445.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

