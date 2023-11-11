6,596 Shares in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC) Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 1.32% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary alerts:

ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA UCC traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821. ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.