AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Up 97.8% in October

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

Shares of ARHUF opened at $19.26 on Friday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, and fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care categories.

