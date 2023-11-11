AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Up 97.8% in October

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance
Shares of ARHUF opened at $19.26 on Friday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.
About AAK AB (publ.)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.