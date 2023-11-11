Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.97. 5,479,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,981. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

