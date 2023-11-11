Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.00. 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.25.

Abcam Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.83.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

