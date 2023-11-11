ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Trading Up 8.6%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 1,007,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 655,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 673,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

