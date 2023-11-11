Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Shares Down 19.2%

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 16,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRV shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

