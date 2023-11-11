Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

