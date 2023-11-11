ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,890. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

