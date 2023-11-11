Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 286.1% in October

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 286.1% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATRX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

