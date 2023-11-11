Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.93

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 76764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,323 shares of company stock worth $2,845,073. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,753,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,466,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

