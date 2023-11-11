ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $427.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

