Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

