Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. Advantest has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

