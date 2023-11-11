Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Advantest Stock Performance
Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. Advantest has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Advantest Company Profile
