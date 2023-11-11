Advisor OS LLC Acquires 393 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

