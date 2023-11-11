Advisor OS LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $223,405,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $138,855,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $155,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after buying an additional 968,664 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $171.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

