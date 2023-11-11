Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

